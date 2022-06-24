State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.63 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

