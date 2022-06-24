State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $25.09 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $7,058,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

