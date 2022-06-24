State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $52,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

