State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 14,717 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $333.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.48 and a 200-day moving average of $395.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.