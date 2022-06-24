State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

