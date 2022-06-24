State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 50,090 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

