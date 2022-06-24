State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

