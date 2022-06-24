Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRL. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 36,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 456,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 184,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 34,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.