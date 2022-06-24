StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $28.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

