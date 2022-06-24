StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EKSO stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.