StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
