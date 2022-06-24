StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

