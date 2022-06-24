StockNews.com Upgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.01. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

