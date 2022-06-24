StockNews.com Upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $155.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

