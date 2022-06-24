StockNews.com Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.83.

NYSE SQ opened at $67.27 on Monday. Square has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -448.44 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 883.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

