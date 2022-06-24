Stolper Co Has $2.34 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

NYSE KR opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

