Stolper Co Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stolper Co lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.1% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,006,000 shares of company stock worth $135,454,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

