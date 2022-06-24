Stolper Co Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $410.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.