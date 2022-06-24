STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.83.

STOR stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. STORE Capital has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

