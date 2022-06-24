Strike Price Hits $19.26 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Strike has a market cap of $62.78 million and $12.45 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $19.26 or 0.00090930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00130185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,618 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

