StrongHands (SHND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 59.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 20% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $59,593.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,810,659,576 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.