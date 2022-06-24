SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,667 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meritor makes up approximately 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Meritor worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Meritor by 13,646.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,048,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Meritor by 731.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,682,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 67.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 217,262 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 27.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

MTOR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 28,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.30.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

