SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,749,842.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,116 shares of company stock worth $2,769,067 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

