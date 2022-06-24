SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Veritiv makes up 1.1% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 142.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 69.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE VRTV traded up $5.79 on Friday, hitting $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.