SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. 3,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.