SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $42.02. 4,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $932.84 million, a PE ratio of 363.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

