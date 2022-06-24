Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $173,056.39 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $173,056.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 2,282,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,687. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.