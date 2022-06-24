Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $173,056.39 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $173,056.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73.
Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 2,282,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,687. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.
Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
