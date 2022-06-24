Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) was down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 35,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,426,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 332,935 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 36.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 767.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,064 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

