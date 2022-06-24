Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) was down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 35,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,426,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 332,935 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 36.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 767.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,064 shares during the period.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.
