Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.98

Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.98 and traded as low as $17.20. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 42,479 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $296.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 8,358 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $128,462.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,004 shares of company stock worth $169,341. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 55,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.