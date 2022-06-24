Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Get Symbotic alerts:

About Symbotic (Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.