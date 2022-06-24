Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.48.
About Symbotic
