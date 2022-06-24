Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $100.41 million and $20.68 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00262647 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 166.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005249 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,057,359 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

