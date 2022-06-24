System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $9.61. System1 shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 814 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,392,898.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,287,074 shares of company stock worth $17,224,681 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000.

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

