System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $9.61. System1 shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 814 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000.
System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on System1 (SST)
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.