T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.53. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.27.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.
About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
