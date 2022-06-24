TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Shares Up 10.3%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91. 86,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 75,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 238.15% and a negative net margin of 1,195.48%.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.