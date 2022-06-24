Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Up 6.5%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 197,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,119,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the third quarter worth $141,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

