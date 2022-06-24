Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Up 6.5%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 197,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,119,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the third quarter worth $141,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takung Art (TKAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.