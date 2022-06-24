Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.58. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 994,650 shares.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talkspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Talkspace during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Talkspace during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Talkspace during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.
About Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.
