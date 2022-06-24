Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. 85,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

