Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 9,729,430 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,729,430 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $418,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

GOVT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.80. 9,837,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

