Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,033,348 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,776 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.62% of DiDi Global worth $75,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DiDi Global by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIDI traded up 0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting 3.05. 16,422,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,050,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12-month low of 1.37 and a 12-month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%. The business had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

