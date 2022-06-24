Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tesla were worth $141,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $705.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $784.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $900.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $894.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

