Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 50,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 57.2% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

