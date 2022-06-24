Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,094 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.31. The company has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.