Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TGH opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

