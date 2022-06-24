Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00007022 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $50.35 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005014 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 920,818,545 coins and its circulating supply is 899,260,380 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

