The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $26,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

