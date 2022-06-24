The Buckle, Inc.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales increased by 5.3% during the month of May. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

