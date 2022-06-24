The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DSGX. Stephens reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $65.66. 242,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.