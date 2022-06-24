The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $36.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 2.22. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,389 shares of company stock worth $4,148,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 146,153 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

