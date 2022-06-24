The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($107.37) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th.

VAR1 opened at €84.00 ($88.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €67.88 ($71.45) and a fifty-two week high of €165.90 ($174.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €83.63 and its 200 day moving average is €93.62.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

