The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:RNK opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Rank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 78.10 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 191 ($2.34). The firm has a market cap of £385.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

About The Rank Group (Get Rating)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

