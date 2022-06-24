The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
LON:RNK opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Rank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 78.10 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 191 ($2.34). The firm has a market cap of £385.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.34.
About The Rank Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.