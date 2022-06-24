THORChain (RUNE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $186.94 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. THORChain has a total market cap of $750.59 million and approximately $186.94 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00010694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00130122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014064 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

